Five killed, six wounded in road accident

Islamabad:In a gruesome road accident, at least five people including four men and a woman, were killed, six others wounded critically when a heavy trawler crushed a Hiace passenger van at Rawat T-Cross near old Toll Plaza in Islamabad in the wee hours of Tuesday, Rescue-1122 said.

The rescuers said that over overspeeding of both the vehicles resulted in the horrifying accident as the heavy trawler rammed into the van which was completely destroyed and the passengers were trapped in the wreckage of the van, adding that the Rescue-1122 team, upon receiving information, reached the scene to rescue the passengers. The rescuers said that they started their rescue operation and took out the entrapped passengers from the shards of the van after cutting the wrecked parts of the van. The Rescue-1122 rescuers kept shifting the wounded people to PIMS and other nearby hospitals in critical conditions, adding that three passengers were killed on the spot during the rescue operation, while two succumbed to their injuries on their way to the hospital.

The police, quoting eyewitness accounts, said that the sound of the collision was so powerful that the people living in the surroundings, rushed to the scene, while the people travelling on the road suspended their journey and initiated rescue work and shifted the wounded passengers to hospitals on their private vehicles. The locals said that the unfortunate accident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. as a 22-wheelar trawler rammed into the van after losing control over the steering, probably the driver had a breath of sleep causing the accident. The Rescue-1122, in their officially released statement, 5 people – Mehreen wife of Mohammad Shafique, 45, Mohammad Danish son of Peeran Ditta, 28, Mian Irdees son of Manzoor Hussain, 52, Haji Shafique son of Kaku, 62 and Haji Nazir son of Manzoor were killed in the accident,

While, 6 passengers shifted to the hospital in critical condition were identified as Rehana Nadeem, 40, wife of Mohammad Nadeem, Ms. Eshwar Idrees, 40, wife of Mohammad Idrees, Arham Idrees, 18, son of Mohammad Idrees, Huma Imran, 35, wife of Malik Imran, Arsam Idrees, 18 son of Mohammad Idrees and Mst. Kaneez, 75, wife of Ghulam Shabbir. A rescuer said that the family reached Islamabad after performing Umera and was heading to their native home town Gujranwala when the tragedy struck them. The police station when contacted to obtain information about the accident, said that they have not yet lodged first information report (FIR) relating to the accident.