67 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 67 new dengue patients were confirmed across the province during the last 24 hours. This year 1,042 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in 36 districts of Punjab. Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan said that 369 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Lahore this year out of which 28 new patients have been reported during the last 24 hours alone.

A total of 165 dengue cases have been reported in Rawalpindi this year, including 15 new patients during the last 24 hours. A total of 88 dengue patients were reported in Faisalabad this year including 6 new patients during the last 24 hours alone.

This year a total of 143 dengue patients were reported in Multan including 3 new patients during the last 24 hours alone. A total of 39 dengue patients were reported in Sheikhupura this year including 3 new dengue patients during the last 24 hours alone. Two new cases of dengue were reported each in Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib, Gujarat and Bahawalpur during the last 24 hours alone.

One new case of dengue was reported each in Toba Tek Singh, Narowal, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal, Rahim Yar Khan and Khushab. A total of 61 dengue patients are currently under treatment in hospitals across Punjab, whose condition is satisfactory. A total of 36 dengue patients are currently under treatment in the hospitals of Lahore. A total of 2,678 beds have been allocated for dengue patients in the public hospitals of Punjab. As many as 56 beds are being used by dengue patients in the hospitals of Punjab. For dengue fever treatment, information or complaints, citizens can contact the Health Department's free helpline 1033.