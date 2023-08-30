US envoy, PPP leader discuss political situation

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza met with Chief of Political and Economic Section of the US Consulate Nickolas Katsakis on Tuesday. Political and Economic Specialist of the US Consulate Sadaf Saad was also present in the meeting. In the meeting, both the sides discussed political and economic situation of Pakistan. Katsakis appreciated the role of PPP for strengthening democracy and democratic values. He also lauded the political struggle of Hassan Murtaza for strengthening the democratic institutions of the country. Hassan informed US officials about the position of PPP regarding census, delimitation of the constituencies and conducting general elections within the constitutional period.
