Addict kills his brother for not giving him money

LAHORE:A drug addict killed his brother for refusing to pay money for drugs in the Nawankot area. Reportedly, the addict Imran, a resident of Dholanwal, demanded money for drugs from his brother Irfan who refused.

The suspect attacked his brother with bricks. The victim was asleep at his rooftop. A case was registered on the complaint of Khurram, their eldest brother. Police have arrested the suspect.

PO arrested from abroad

A murderer wanted by Faisalabad police has been arrested. With the arrest of accused Qurban Ali, the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad has reached 113 this year.

A spokesperson for police said that Punjab police have issued a red notice with the help of Interpol for the return of the accused. At the airport, accused Qurban Ali was handed over to the Faisalabad police.