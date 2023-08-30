Addict kills his brother for not giving him money

LAHORE:A drug addict killed his brother for refusing to pay money for drugs in the Nawankot area. Reportedly, the addict Imran, a resident of Dholanwal, demanded money for drugs from his brother Irfan who refused.
The suspect attacked his brother with bricks. The victim was asleep at his rooftop. A case was registered on the complaint of Khurram, their eldest brother. Police have arrested the suspect.
PO arrested from abroad
A murderer wanted by Faisalabad police has been arrested. With the arrest of accused Qurban Ali, the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad has reached 113 this year.
A spokesperson for police said that Punjab police have issued a red notice with the help of Interpol for the return of the accused. At the airport, accused Qurban Ali was handed over to the Faisalabad police.
LAHORE:Around 67 new dengue patients were confirmed across the province during the last 24 hours. This year 1,042...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman said that Bahawalpur Zoo and the Lal Suhanra National Park Bahawalpur would be...
LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab General Secretary Hassan Murtaza met with Chief of Political and...
LAHORE:At a policy dialogue on ‘Police Responsiveness and Protection of Religious Minorities in Punjab’ at Forman...
Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore police have rolled out special security measures for Asia Cup cricket matches....
LAHORE:Meesaq Centres have been established in all the districts of the province. IG Dr Usman Anwar said that for the...