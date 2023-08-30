 
Wednesday August 30, 2023
Lahore

Security measures for Asia Cup matches

By Our Correspondent
August 30, 2023

Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore police have rolled out special security measures for Asia Cup cricket matches. A comprehensive 24-hour surveillance operation is in progress, covering all routes from the airport to the hotel, stadium, and adjacent areas. The security effort extends even further with the vigilant monitoring of over 550 cameras. In a concerted effort, dedicated technical teams are maintaining round-the-clock vigilance from both the Safe City Centre and in the field.