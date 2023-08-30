‘Meesaq centres ensuring rights, inter-faith harmony’

LAHORE:Meesaq Centres have been established in all the districts of the province. IG Dr Usman Anwar said that for the protection of the rights of minorities, and the promotion of inter-faith harmony, the Meesaq Centres have been activated in every district and sub-divisions with majority of minorities.

He said that the Meesaq Centres are ensuring the resolution of various problems faced by the minority citizens on priority.

Meanwhile, the IG gave ownership papers of plots in housing societies to the heirs of 17 martyrs of Rawalpindi region. Plot papers were given to the families of Sub-Inspector Zahid Mugfoor, Head Constable Asif Mehmood, Constables Ashiq Hussain, Muhammad Waheed Anjum Aftab Asghar and Muhammad Aslam, Constables Sadaqat Ali, Muhammad Amin, Safdar Ali Khan, Muhammad Siddique, Muhammad Saeed and Muhammad Farooq, Constables Muhammad Fayaz, Muhammad Ramadan, Mohammad Rasheed, and Chakwal police Constable Mohammad Masood and ASI Mohammad Azad.

The IG said the police have so far arranged to provide plots for the construction of houses to the families of 264 martyrs before 2017. The families of 85 martyrs have received plots while the heirs of 179 martyrs will receive title deeds in the next few weeks. The IG visited Punjab Highway Patrol Headquarters Bedian Road and reviewed the operations and control room working equipped with modern software and other monitoring facilities. Additional IG Elite Rao Abdul Karim while briefing the IG said that 365 checkpoints and 12,000 personnel of Punjab Highway Patrol are connected to 16 anti-crime software.

The PHP officials arrested more than 6,500 proclaimed offenders and court absconders. More than 360 missing children were handed over to their parents. Nine people who tried to commit suicide in different districts were saved.

IG met the PHP officers and personnel posted on field duty and awarded certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to the officers and personnel with good performance.