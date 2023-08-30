53 judges transferred

LAHORE:Around 53 session's court judges have been transferred and posted by the Lahore High Court. The judges who have been transferred also included the judges hearing political cases like ATC judge Aijaz Buttar and Central Special Judge Bakht Fakhar Bahzad. Both have been directed to report to the LHC for further orders.
