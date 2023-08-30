PIC staff holds protest

LAHORE:The doctors and medical staff of Panjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Tuesday staged a protest against, what they called, 'unauthorised interference’ of Board of Management (BoM) chairman in the hospital affairs.

The doctors, nurses and paramedical staff staged a sit-in outside the chairman's office and raised slogans against his alleged 'unauthorised interference' by reducing the number of beds in the hospital as well as curtailing free treatment of patients. The protesters alleged that BoM chairman was trying to transfer more than 20 doctors and financially kill more than 240 employees in the hospital. They demanded the Secretary of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, remove BoM chairman from the post.