LDA plots retrieved

LAHORE:On the directions of Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted an operation against encroachments and land mafia in Johar Town.

The LDA teams took action against the land grabbers, evacuated and got possession of 10 plots worth crores of rupees. The operation was conducted by Director Housing VII Moazzam Rashid under the supervision of Additional DG Housing Shahmeer Iqbal. Plots evacuated from grabbers include Plot Nos 370, 340, 341, 345, 346, 328, 396, 403, 321 and 322. As a result of the inquiry by the Anti-Corruption Establishment, the ownership of File NB1/187 was declared bogus.