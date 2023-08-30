PMS body slams stance of S&GAD

LAHORE: PMS Association members Tuesday expressed disappointment on the reaction of S&GAD over its genuine demands. According to PMS association spokesman, the members of the association now will convene an online meeting on Friday to discuss the next strategy to get implemented their demands. He said if their issues were not resolved this week, the association will announce its final strategy after consultation.
