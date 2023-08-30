Jinnah Hospital’s OPD closed in protest

Grand Health Alliance has closed the Out Patient Department (OPD) of Jinnah Hospital for an indefinite period due to registration of an FIR against the employees of the hospital. The alliance closed the outdoor ward while holding a protest in the hospital. Due to the closure of the outdoor ward, the patients were facing severe problems.

The alliance demanded the FIR against the security guard should be withdrawn. They warned the health department and police officers not to ignore their demand, saying that the outdoor ward will remain closed until the case is withdrawn. It may be recalled that there was a dispute between the security guard of Jinnah Hospital and the police over the forced entry into the labour room.