PHC seals operation theatres, suspends surgeries

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed four operation theatres and three laboratories, suspended surgical services in seven theatres, and indoor services of three private hospitals, and issued hearing notices for partial implementation of the standards in the patient safety areas.

The PHC teams carried out surprise inspections of eight hospitals in the City on Jail Road and Zafar Ali Road. Three hospitals were also stopped from admitting new patients. Also, a medicine storage area of a hospital was sealed for keeping expired medicines, and the dental surgical services of another were suspended as well. Moreover, the blood bank and ultrasound services of two different hospitals were also suspended.

The respective administrations of these hospitals have been directed to appear before the PHC hearing committee to submit written replies regarding the reasons for the failure to implement the standards. Moreover, these hospitals would not be able to resume the sealed or suspended healthcare services without having a resumption letter from the PHC. The spokesperson for the Commission added that special attention has been paid to the implementation of the standards in the patient safety areas.