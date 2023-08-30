PSB, federations yet to submit arrival, departure schedule

LAHORE: Pakistan’s contingent for the Asian Games may face problems as the country has not yet submitted the arrival and departure schedule of the contingent with the Asian Games Organising Committee.

Highly credible sources told ‘The News’ that Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and a few national federations have not yet submitted with the POA the arrival and departure schedule of their athletes and officials which they are going to sponsor.

“The POA has not yet received arrival and departure schedule from the PSB and a few federations. The timeline for submitting the arrival and departure schedule with the Asian Games Oraganising Committee has passed and Pakistan’s contingent may face difficulties after its arrival in China,” a well-informed source told ‘The News’.

This correspondent understands that the Asian Games Organising Committee has informed the POA that Pakistan’s contingent may face difficulties if they failed to meet the timeline for submitting the departure and arrival schedule with the Games Organising Committee. Besides the PSB, federations of badminton, golf, hockey, kabaddi, karate, squash, swimming, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu are yet to share the arrival and departure schedule with the POA and the PSB.

The POA plans to convene a meeting of the federations and top officials of the PSB in a few days to discuss various matters relating to the Games so that final touches could be given to the whole process.

“Once POA gets the schedule from the Board and federations then it will convene a meeting, which will be attended by the representatives from the federations and the PSB either in Islamabad or Lahore. The meeting is expected to be held by September 4 as on September 5 the POA is going to hold a digital meeting with the Asian Games Organising Committee,” the source said.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the PSB is going to bear the expenses of one official of the country’s athletics contingent for the Asian Games out of four accredited officials.