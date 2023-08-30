TODAY’S FIXTURE

DURBAN: Dewald Brevis will take a step onto cricket´s big stage during Australia´s white-ball tour of South Africa,...
LAHORE: Carelessness on the part of the Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee has deprived the...
KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team outclassed Japan 26-1 in their opening encounter of the 5-a-side Asia Cup in Salalah,...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s contingent for the Asian Games may face problems as the country has not yet submitted the...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has taken a significant step towards revitalizing its cricketing structure by...
COLOMBO: Injuries forced Sri Lanka on Tuesday to drop two key players -- Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera --...