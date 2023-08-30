World Cup trophy to arrive in Pakistan during Asia Cup

LAHORE: The 2023 Cricket World Cup trophy is set to make its appearance in Lahore during the Pakistan leg of the Asia Cup. Sources have revealed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is preparing to unveil the World Cup trophy's tour schedule in Pakistan. Lahore, a cricket hub known for its fervent fan base, will be a focal point as it hosts three Asia Cup matches on September 3, 5, and 6.

From India, the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy embarked on a world tour spanning 18 countries. Among the stops on its journey are Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, the United States, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, and the host country, India. After its visit to Pakistan, the trophy will continue its journey, touching down in Sri Lanka.