Arshad to get $35,000 from World Athletics

LAHORE: Pakistan's premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem will get 35,000 US dollars from the World Athletics as prize money for winning silver medal in the World Athletics Championship in Hungary the other day.

Arshad managed a throw of 87.82m to win silver. He is the first Pakistani athlete to have claimed a medal in the World Championship. As per laid down policy, the government will also hand over a purse of Rs5 million to Arshad, also the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games champion.