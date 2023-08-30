India issues ‘strong protest’ to China over map

NEW DELHI: India issued a “strong protest” to China on Tuesday after a Beijing map claimed land that New Delhi says is theirs, including territory close to where the neighbours battled in 2020.

“We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so-called 2023 ´standard map´ of China that lays claim to India´s territory,” foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

“We reject these claims as they have no basis. Such steps by the Chinese side only complicate the resolution of the boundary question.”

India has been wary of its northern neighbour´s growing military assertiveness and their 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) shared frontier has been a perennial source of tension.