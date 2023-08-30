Fukushima wastewater not toxic, says IAEA chief

STOCKHOLM: The tritium concentration in wastewater being released from Japan´s stricken Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant is under expected levels and poses no risk to the population, the head of the UN atomic watchdog said on Tuesday.

“So far we have been able to confirm that the first releases of these waters do not contain any radionucleide at levels that would be harmful,” Rafael Grossi told AFP during a visit to Stockholm.