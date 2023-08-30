Bahrain offers prisoners extra rights after mass hunger strike

DUBAI: Bahraini authorities have agreed to offer prisoners extra rights, including more visiting hours, following a mass hunger strike that activists say is the largest in the country´s history.

The interior ministry late on Monday said it would “increase the duration of visitations” and was looking to raise the time inmates are allowed outdoors -- a step that has so far failed to quell the hunger strike at Jau prison that started in early August.

According to the Britain-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (BIRD), at least 800 inmates are taking part, many of them dissidents detained during a 2011 crackdown on Shiite-led protests.

But Bahraini authorities say that only 121 inmates are participating. “This offer is too little, too late. It comes after 22 days of Bahrain´s biggest hunger strike in its prison history,” said Sayed Alwadaei, BIRD´s advocacy director.

“It is clear that the hunger strike will continue until the government addresses their concerns seriously and in good faith,” he told AFP in a statement. The strike has triggered rare street protests by relatives of inmates demanding their immediate release.

The head of Bahrain´s National Institution for Human Rights met with prisoners at Jau over the weekend to discuss their concerns. The government´s General Directorate of Reform and Rehabilitation on Tuesday said “all inmates have the right to non-violent protest and additional care and advice have been afforded to them”.