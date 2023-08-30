Ukraine to evacuate children from five frontline areas

KYIV, Ukraine: Kyiv on Tuesday ordered children to be evacuated from five towns near the frontline in southern Ukraine, citing an uptick in attacks as its forces claim territorial gains nearby.

“Due to the difficult security situation and enemy shelling, 54 children and 67 accompanying persons will be forcibly evacuated” from the villages in the Zaporizhzhia region, the ministry responsible for reintegrating Russian-occupied territories announced on social media.Ukraine launched a grinding counteroffensive in June after stockpiling Western-supplied weapons and building up assault battalions, but progress has been slow.Military spokesman Andriy Kovalyov said Ukrainian forces were edging further in the Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow claims is part of Russia.

“Ukrainian forces had successes in the direction of Novodanylivka to Verbove,” he told state media, naming two hamlets in the war-battered region. He added that the troops were holding captured territory and attacking Russian artillery.

Ukrainian forces have also been trying to surround the eastern town of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian forces in May. The Russian-installed head of the Donetsk region, where Bakhmut is located, played down the Ukrainian push, after Kyiv claimed successes.

“The flanks are being held. The situation there is already stabilising,” Denis Pushilin told Russian state media. In the nearby Russian-controlled town of Gorlivka, its Moscow-aligned mayor said Ukrainian shelling had killed three civilians.