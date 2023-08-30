Courts release 20 more PTI workers in pro-Imran rally case

Twenty more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who had been arrested for holding a rally in support of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday were released by various judicial magistrates on Tuesday.

Police had apprehended several PTI workers for allegedly breaching Section 144 by participating in rallies in different areas of Karachi.

On Tuesday investigating officers produced the 20 detained suspects before judicial magistrates, who subsequently discharged them from cases under Section 63 of the Criminal Procedure Code, according to Zahoor Mahsud, president of the Insaf Lawyers Forum.

FIRs had been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the PPC at the Nazimabad, Madina Colony, Bilal Colony, Taimuria and Jauharabad police stations.