SHC reserves judgment on MQM activists’ appeal against death sentence

The Sindh High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on appeals of two activists of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement against their death sentences, life imprisonment convictions of four others, and a state appeal against the acquittal of co-accused in the Baldia factory fire case.

MQM activists Abdul Rehman and Zubair were sentenced to death while four of the factory’s employees and gatekeepers — Shahrukh, Fazal Ahmed, Arshad Mehmood and Ali Mohammad — were sentenced to life imprisonment by an anti-terrorism court that found them guilty of murder, extortion, arson and terrorism.

MQM leader Rauf Siddiqui, who was accused of being involved in the incident, was acquitted by the court for want of evidence, along with other co-accused Umar Hasan Qadri, Dr Abdul Sattar Khan and Iqbal Adeeb Khanum. The MQM’s Tanzeemi Committee head Hammad Siddiqui and Ali Hasan Qadri were declared proclaimed offenders.

According to the prosecution, the factory was set on fire by MQM leaders and activists over the non-payment of Rs250 million in extortion. The main accused, Rehman, had admitted in a confessional statement that the Ali Enterprises garment factory in Baldia Town was set on fire on the order of former MQM Karachi Tanzeemi Committee incharge Hammad Siddiqui over the factory owners’ refusal to pay Rs250 million in extortion.

Around 260 factory workers had burnt alive while many others had suffered injuries on September 11, 2012, when the factory had been set on fire.

Appellants counsel Mohammad Farooq, Hassan Sabir and others denied the prosecution charges and laid the blame on the factory owners for the fire in their appeals. They contended that the factory doors were closed when the fire broke out on the orders of the owners.

They submitted that there was no emergency exit for the workers when the fire broke out and the people died in the fire due to the negligence of the factory owners and the related departments.

They further submitted that the factory owners were held responsible for the fire in the initial report, but they were acquitted in the joint investigation report. They said that entire evidence was relied on findings of the joint investigation teams by the prosecution, which has no legal value, and no material witnesses were examined by them.

They submitted that the trial court had not scrutinised the evidence with regard to cause of the fire and examination of chemicals used to cause the fire. They said no CCTV camera footage had been included as evidence in the trial court, and appealed to the court to set aside the trial court order with regard to the convictions of the appellants.

The additional prosecutor general supported the trial court order and submitted that the prosecution proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt. He submitted that more than 260 people lost their lives due to the criminal act of the appellants, and requested the court to dismiss the appeals.

A high court division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha, after hearing the arguments of the appellants and state counsel, reserved the judgment, which will be announced later.