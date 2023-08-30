People facing unbearable situation due to inflated power bills, says MWM

Sindh chapter leaders of the Majlis Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) have denounced the unprecedented surge in inflation as the gravest economic crisis in the nation’s history.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi Tuesday, Sindh MWM President Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi asserted that the prior administration’s deliberate decisions had steered the nation to the brink of devastation. The populace had been burdened with exorbitant electricity bills, leading to an unbearable situation where the very essence of the state’s identity was at stake, he remarked.

He said the reckless policies of leaders had plunged the country into a quagmire of debt, and the common people were enduring the relentless escalation of prices for electricity, petroleum products, and essential commodities. He said that from April 2022 to April 2023, the federal government’s debt ballooned from Rs43,705 billion to Rs58,599 billion.