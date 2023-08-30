Two muggers get 11-year jail term for encounter with police, illicit arms

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has awarded 11-year rigorous imprisonment each to two street criminals on charges of an encounter with police and possessing illicit arms.

Muhammad Rafiq and Abid Shah were found guilty of encountering with the police with unlicensed weapons in March last year.

The ATC-XX judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, pronounced his order after recording evidence and final arguments from both the defence prosecution sides.

He ruled that the prosecution successfully proved its charges against the two convicts beyond the shadow of reasonable doubt, sentencing them to a collective prison term of eleven years. The convicts were told to pay a collective fine of Rs40,000 or undergo additional nine-months imprisonment.

State prosecutor Iqbal Meo argued that on March 6, 2022, a police patrol spotted two suspects on a motorcycle near Northern Bypass in Gulshan-e-Maymar and signalled them to stop, but instead of doing so, they opened fire on them. When the police returned fire, the two men sustained gunshot wounds and fell to the ground and were subsequently arrested, he added.

He said that two unlicensed pistols were seized from the possession of the accused, who were later identified as Mohammad Rafiq and Abid Shah.

Meo argued that ocular, forensic and medical evidence fully corroborated the prosecution case, requesting the judge to punish the accused according to the law.

In their statement under the Section 342 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the accused, however, claimed innonce but failed to present any evidence to support their contention.

Separate cases were lodged under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 23(I)A of the Sindh Arms Act read with Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.