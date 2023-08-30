Governor returns Goth-Abad housing scheme bill without assent

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has returned the Sindh Goth-Abad (Housing Scheme) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, without giving his assent. The governor returned the bill for reconsideration in accordance with his powers as enshrined in Article 116(2)(b) of the constitution.

The bill in question was passed by the provincial assembly in its July 24 sitting after Section 3 of the Sindh Goth-Abad (Housing Scheme) Act, 1987, was amended. The proposed amendment empowers the allotment commitment of the government to allot land up to three Gunthas (a unit of measurement for agricultural land), instead of two Gunthas.

It is also worth mentioning here that according to the Sindh Goth-Abad (Housing Scheme) Amendment Act, 2008, any Deh can be included in the jurisdiction of any Taluka or town committee as a rural area.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesman for the Governor House said that a serious injustice would be committed if an allotment committee in any town gets powers to allot an area of land up to three Gunthas.

“Therefore, I am returning this bill with the purpose of getting it reviewed,” the statement quoted Tessori as saying. The governor returned the bill so that it is not misused by influential feudal landlords for encroaching upon agricultural lands in the name of landless farmers.

A few days ago, Governor Kamran Khan Tessori had returned two bills recently passed by the Sindh Assembly, which stands dissolved now, without giving his assent.

The Sindh Assembly, which will be formed as a result of the next general elections, will now reconsider these two bills. The governor while exercising his powers conferred on him under Section 116(2)(b) of the Constitution of Pakistan, has returned ‘The Karachi Metropolitan University Bill 2023’, passed by the provincial assembly, for revising it.

He recorded the following observations about the bill. “As per Section 14(1) of the proposed bill, the Mayor or Administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation shall be the Pro-Chancellor of the University, who, according to clause 14(2) shall exercise all the powers and perform all the duties of the Chancellor, in his absence or any other cause incapacitating him to function. It is worth mentioning here that in other universities in the Province, the Pro-Chancellor exercises all the powers of the Chief Minister, in his absence or in case of these powers are delegated by the Chief Minister to the incumbent Pro-Chancellor.

“Furthermore, the powers of the proposed university to affiliate or disaffiliate colleges vide Section 6(vii) is also required to be revised and made in consonance with the guidelines issued by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.”

The governor also said that it would be prudent if the in-hand proposed legislation may be looked into for further conformity of the role of pro-chancellor with other universities of the province and also revisit Section 6(vii) of the proposed bill to make it in line with the HEC Pakistan’s referred guidelines.

Meanwhile, Tessori, while exercising his constitutional powers, also returned ‘The Sindh Social Protection Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023’ for revision.