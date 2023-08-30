Not so smooth

Pakistanis have been forced to a point where they want to leave the country no matter what. There is no guarantee that life will be smooth sailing abroad. There are hardships to face there as well. One must have enough money in their banks and pockets, keeping in mind the big currency difference.

Even if one does get a visa, what will their earning prospects look like in their new homes? Will they make enough to survive? Settling into a new country may take years of sacrifice.

Saima Adnan

Peshawar