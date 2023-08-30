Countering child abuse

The problem of child abuse in Pakistan shows no signs of abating. The lack of awareness about this problem is one of the key driving forces behind it. The children who fall victim to this abuse can suffer serious challenges, even into their adulthood.
In order to counter this menace, we must raise more awareness, this includes educating children about the problem and teaching them about how they can keep themselves safe and who they ought to go to for help.
Zamur Hafeez
Turbat
