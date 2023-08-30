I believe that the timely completion of the construction project along University Road, Karachi is essential for the welfare of both students and pedestrians. University Road has been under construction for a considerable amount of time, and it is clear that the prolonged construction work is seriously disrupting traffic and pedestrians. The slow progress of construction on this important thoroughfare is causing traffic jams, longer travel times, and general inconvenience for commuters.
Although I am aware that construction projects sometimes face unforeseen difficulties, I am optimistic that with the proper measures in place, we can get past these roadblocks and complete the project quickly. I look forward to seeing the positive effects that speeding up construction on the road can have.
Shahzaib Khan
Karachi
