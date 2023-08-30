Inflation crisis

Inflation is a crucial issue, impacting not just Pakistan but the global economy as a whole. Anyone who comes from a working-class family knows that the terror of inflation damages both the mental and physical well-being of the people. The government should realize how the price hikes in necessities like oil, gas, and grains are causing widespread suffering.

People are recovering from the economic and public health shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic by slowly rebuilding their lives. The inflation we are seeing now will prevent people and our society in general from making a full recovery. The government should work on controlling the rate of inflation so it doesn’t and bringing relief to the people.

Maida Abdul Razzaq

Karachi