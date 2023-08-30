Water and sun

Beneath the Earth's surface lies a hidden treasure, groundwater - a crucial resource for sustaining ecosystems, agriculture, and communities. Yet, as the momentum behind solar pump proliferation grows, concerns regarding the depletion of underground water reservoirs loom large. The challenge lies in striking a delicate balance between harnessing the benefits of solar energy and safeguarding our irreplaceable groundwater resources. Solar pumps, powered by the sun's energy, hold the promise of revolutionizing water pumping systems. By reducing carbon emissions and dependence on finite fossil fuels, these pumps offer a greener and sustainable alternative.
However, the rapid installation of solar pumps has inadvertently led to groundwater depletion. The increasing demand for water, driven by agriculture and the expanding population, has intensified the stress on underground reservoirs. Without effective oversight, the rapid adoption of solar pumps risks upsetting the delicate equilibrium of ecosystems and imperiling long-term water security. Crafting and implementing regulations to govern the installation and use of solar pumps is essential. By introducing usage guidelines, governments can encourage responsible practices and prevent the over-exploitation of aquifers.
Ahsan Ul Haq Shaikh
Kasur
Pakistanis have been forced to a point where they want to leave the country no matter what. There is no guarantee that...
The problem of child abuse in Pakistan shows no signs of abating. The lack of awareness about this problem is one of...
I believe that the timely completion of the construction project along University Road, Karachi is essential for the...
Inflation is a crucial issue, impacting not just Pakistan but the global economy as a whole. Anyone who comes from a...
The world is evolving rapidly, and so should our approach to education. Our students deserve a curriculum that fosters...
One of the basic necessities for any state to function is to collect enough revenues through direct taxation and...