Polio blows

Pakistan is one of the two countries where the polio virus continues to wreak havoc. The dream of a polio-free country now seems to be wishful thinking, with the virus refusing to budge. In a meeting convened by the World Health Organization (WHO) held on August 16, the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations (2005) expressed concerns over Pakistan’s efforts to eradicate the virus from the country. It pointed out that the country reported another new case of WPV1 on July 17, 2023, bringing the total to two in 2023. The latest positive environment samples in Karachi and Peshawar are a huge blow to the government. That Pakistan has been making incredible efforts to eradicate polio is no news; one thing which binds all successive governments is measures taken by them to make the country polio-free. There was a time when the country was so close to being declared polio-free, but its long battle to end the disease is going around in circles, with no end in sight.

The reintroduction of the virus points to some gaps in the existing eradication programme that have made it difficult to completely eradicate polio from the country. Pakistan faces the never-ending problem of resistance to vaccination. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), there have been consistent calls for vaccination boycotts with parents flatly refusing to get their children immunized. Resultantly, the country’s immunization campaigns fail to complete their targets. In 2022, the province reported a higher number of polio cases (22); no other province had reported a single case in that year. In areas where resistance is not high, the government has done some remarkable work. Vaccination teams usually revisit houses whose children were not at home during the first visit. Teams have also been deployed at major airports to administer polio drops to children travelling outside the country.

What Pakistan currently needs is a robust campaign to fight against the myths surrounding polio vaccines. All conspiracy theories have to be debunked, and those involved in spreading lies about the vaccine must be dealt with rather strictly. That people hold strong opinions against the vaccine is visible from the targeted killings of polio workers where even police officers escorting the team are targeted for facilitating these workers (the most recent case was reported this month). This needs to stop, and the government has to work with local leaders and religious scholars to educate people about the importance of vaccines. Equally essential is to inform parents about the risks of polio and the damaging and life-long implications it can create, paralyzing children from a very young age. Without making efforts to correct people’s behaviour towards immunization campaigns, the polio eradication programme will fail to have any significant output.