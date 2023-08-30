Industrial dilemma

LAHORE: Industries in Pakistan have never operated under a true free market concept. They are either pampered with favours that drive them towards inefficiency or are squeezed to the extent that many flourishing sectors close down.

Most of this happens because of flawed government policies and sometimes due to factors beyond control. In many instances, instead of removing distortions that impact a sector, the government resorts to subsidies. Some subsidies are carried on for so long that they become part of that sector’s business plan.

The concept to protect any industrial sector from imports till it becomes globally competitive in five to ten years has not worked. We have the examples of PET plants in Pakistan that are still being protected after enjoying high protection for over two decades. We have an automobile industry that even after four decades of protection is still uncompetitive globally.

Then we have sectors like sugar and cement that thrived on frequent government help for five decades. They continued increasing rates of their commodities for a long time, till the rupee started depreciating at high speed. It turned these industries uncompetitive globally.

Since the basic raw materials of both these industries is domestically available, their domestic market is now fully protected. Both sugar and cement sector know that imports cannot hurt their domestic market.

Subsidies can arise from a variety of policy goals and economic situations. They are not inherently good or bad, but rather their impact depends on the context in which they are implemented.

Subsidies are often used by governments to achieve specific objectives, such as supporting certain industries, promoting social welfare, or addressing market failures.

Subsidies can be a part of both good and bad policies depending on the objectives they aim to achieve and the effectiveness of their implementation.

Subsidies might be considered bad policies if they lead to unintended consequences, distortions in the market, or if they are not properly targeted or managed. For instance, if subsidies are provided inefficiently, they can result in wasteful spending or market inefficiencies.

In some cases, implementing the right policies can lead to a reduction or elimination of subsidies. For instance, if a market is distorted due to monopolistic practices, lack of competition, or inadequate regulation, addressing these issues through policy reforms can help reduce the need for subsidies. Similarly, policies that promote innovation, efficiency, and market competition might enable industries to thrive without requiring constant government support.

However, there are situations where subsidies might still be necessary despite having the right policies in place.

For example, during periods of economic transition or when addressing externalities (such as environmental impacts), targeted subsidies might be used as temporary measures to assist industries or individuals in adapting to changes. Subsidies in fact are a tool that governments use to achieve various economic and social goals.

Whether they are considered outcomes of bad policies or not depends on their effectiveness, efficiency, and alignment with broader policy objectives. The right set of policies can indeed lead to a reduction in the need for subsidies.

It is worth noting that domestic goods producers are the main contributors of taxes in Pakistan. The exporters are exempted from all taxes.

If the domestic producers lose local market to foreign products imported through heavy under-invoicing and smuggling, they might close.

This results in revenue loss to the state as well as heavy job losses. The inability of the government to check smuggling and under-invoicing distorts the market in favour of foreign products.