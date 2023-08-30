Stocks sink to one-month low on rate hike fears, weak rupee

Stock slumped 1.5 percent on Tuesday, falling below the 47,000 mark for the first time in more than a month, as investors fretted over a possible interest rate hike and a depreciating currency.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell 708.19 points to close at 46,770.42 points. The highest index of the day remained at 47,372.09 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 46,598.24 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said the sell-off was driven by concerns about a possible interest rate hike and a depreciating currency. He also cited a hike in industrial power tariff, circular debt crises in the power sector, and uncertainty over parliamentary elections as contributing factors.

The KSE-30 index alos fell 1.52 percent or by 256.60 points to close at 16,620.68 points. Traded shares increased by 33 million shares to 217.852 million shares from 184.138 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs8.280 billion from Rs6.465 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.971 trillion against Rs7.060 trillion. Out of 328 companies active in the session, 62 closed in green, 244 in red and 22 remained unchanged.

Ali Najib, an analyst at Topline Securities, said the market sentiment was bearish throughout the trading hours as investors opted to trim their equity positions. He said the possibility of an earlier meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, "where there is a strong likelihood of an aggressive hike (200-300bps) in interest rates to curtail run on the Pak Rupee which is facing headwinds in both interbank & open market", was the key reasons for the sell-off.

During the session, technology, E&P, banks & power sector contributed negatively as SYS, PPL, HUBC, HBL & OGDC lost 305 points, cumulatively.

The highest increase was recorded in Sanofi-Aventis, which rose by Rs48 to Rs759 per share, followed by Al-Abbas Sugar, which increased by Rs17.99 to Rs517.99 per share. A significant decline was noted in Rafhan MaizeXD, which fell by Rs45 to Rs8,255 per share, followed by Systems Limited, which decreased by Rs34.44 to Rs430.89 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said that after persistent testing, the 47k level had finally been breached, leading the benchmark index into the crucial support range of 46k-47k.

"While the potential for further movement within the support range exists, heightened vigilance is now necessary to identify potential signals of a market bottom formation," the brokerage said.

"The market's shift toward a potential bottom will likely begin with the reclaiming of the 47k level, accompanied by the establishment of support around that point for the remainder of the week. Conversely, encountering resistance around the 47k mark could indicate the possibility of a deeper downward movement within the support range."

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 27.409 million shares which closed lower by 3 paisas to Rs1.20 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd. with 14.731 million shares, which closed lower by 2 paisas to Rs2.00 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Dewan Motors, Nishat Chun Pow, Pak Petroleum, Fauji Cement, TPL Properties, Telecard Limited, Kot Addu Power and Oil & Gas Dev. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 64.294 million shares from 51.241 million shares.