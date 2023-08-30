Gold prices rise Rs500/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased by Rs500/tola on Tuesday. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association stated that gold rates reached Rs233,500/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold wet up by Rs429 to stand at Rs200,189. Gold rates increased by $2 to close at $1,917/ounce in the international market. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850/tola. Similarly, 10 gram silver rates also stood the same at Rs2,443.41.
