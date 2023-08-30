SBP suspends exchange firm for violating rules

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday temporarily suspended the authorization of an exchange company due to a violation of the rules. The central bank said it had suspended the authorization of M/s Money Link Exchange Company (Private) Limited with immediate effect for a period of three months. The suspension was due to the company's serious violation of State Bank regulations and instructions. The exchange company, its head office, and all nine of its outlets have been banned from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.
Beijing: China´s premier warned US officials on Tuesday that moves to "politicise" trade issues would prove...
KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to prepare a better...
LAHORE: Industries in Pakistan have never operated under a true free market concept. They are either pampered with...
Bengaluru: Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday as Hurricane Idalia intensified as it headed towards Florida's Gulf...
KARACHI: Pakistan needs to adopt sustained and consistent energy policies to provide cheap and reliable electricity to...
Stock slumped 1.5 percent on Tuesday, falling below the 47,000 mark for the first time in more than a month, as...