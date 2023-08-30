SBP suspends exchange firm for violating rules

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday temporarily suspended the authorization of an exchange company due to a violation of the rules. The central bank said it had suspended the authorization of M/s Money Link Exchange Company (Private) Limited with immediate effect for a period of three months. The suspension was due to the company's serious violation of State Bank regulations and instructions. The exchange company, its head office, and all nine of its outlets have been banned from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.