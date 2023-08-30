NBP profit soars 114pc in first half, driven by higher interest income

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday reported a 114 percent increase in its half-year net profit due to an increase in interest earned income.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the bank reported a net profit of Rs26.022 billion for the half-year ended June 30, up from Rs12.140 billion during the same period the previous year.

The bank's profit before tax (PBT) for the period increased 41 percent year-on-year to Rs47.7 billion. NBP's gross interest income increased 141 percent year-on-year to Rs432.3 billion, while net interest income increased 38 percent to Rs73.1 billion.

The bank's non-fund income for the period was Rs19.0 billion, up 4 percent year-on-year. Equity investment income for the period was Rs2.4 billion, up 22 percent year-on-year.

NBP's operating expenses for the period increased 22.6 percent year-on-year to Rs43.9 billion. However, the bank's cost-to-income ratio improved to 47.6 percent from 50.1 percent in the same period of the previous year.

NBP's loan infection ratio stood at 14.5 percent at the end of June 2023, slightly above the 14.3 percent level at the end of December 2022. Net provision charge for the period was Rs0.4 billion, down 76.2 percent from Rs1.7 billion in the same period of the previous year.

NBP's total assets increased 18.5 percent year-on-year to Rs6.2 trillion at the end of June 2023. The bank's investment (at cost) increased 18.5 percent to Rs4,156.9 billion, while gross advances recorded a 5.6 percent growth to Rs1,519.8 billion.

NBP's total deposits increased 12.4 percent year-on-year to Rs3,451.7 billion at the end of June 2023. The bank's CASA ratio stood at 79.6 percent, while its liquidity coverage and net stable funding ratios remained high at 158 percent and 267 percent, respectively.

NBP's capital adequacy ratio improved to 22.50 percent at the end of June 2023 from 21.59 percent at the end of December 2022. The bank enjoys the highest credit ratings of AAA / A1+ categories for both long term and short term, respectively.

NBP is operating one of the largest branch networks in Pakistan with more than 1,500 branches. The bank is aggressively pursuing a major organizational transformation program through IT upgrade, digital product enhancement, and initiatives for promoting financial inclusion.

NBP's management said that the bank's strategic focus remains on enhancing its service quality levels, diversifying its outreach through digitalization, and increasing its range of products and services.

POL FY23 profit up 39 percent Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) reported a 39 percent rise in its full-year net profit, owing to an increase in sales.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs37.300 billion for the year ended June 30, up from Rs26.776 billion at the same time the previous year.

The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs60 for the year, which is an addition to an interim cash dividend of Rs20 already paid. Earnings per share came in at Rs131.29, compared with Rs94.28 last year.

The company said its sales for the year rose to Rs67.725 billion, compared with Rs59.934 billion a year earlier. The company said its other income increased to Rs26.440 billion, compared to Rs11.211 billion during the same period last year.

An AHL alert regarding POL said the company’s other income showed a healthy growth of 131 percent year-on-year on account of massive exchange gains on foreign currency and higher income from cash and cash equivalents. However, other income during Q4FY23 reduced by 18 percent, “owing to lower exchange gains during the quarter”.