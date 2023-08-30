Rupee falls for sixth straight session, interbank-open market gap widens

KARACHI: The rupee fell for the sixth straight session on Tuesday, hitting a new low against the dollar in both the interbank and open markets as the gap between the two rates widened to about 5 percent, well above the IMF's target of 1.25 percent.

The rupee closed at 303.05 per dollar in the interbank market, down 1.06 rupees or 0.35 percent from Monday's close of 301.99. In the open market, where the currency is traded freely, the rupee was quoted at 318 per dollar, down 3 rupees from the previous session, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

Some dealers were selling the dollar at even higher rates of 324 or 325 per rupee, due to strong demand and limited supply. The widening gap between the two rates poses a challenge for Pakistan, which has agreed to keep it within 1.25 percent as part of a $3 billion stand-by arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF program was approved in July 2023 and the caretaker government, which took over in August, has to oversee at least one review of the IMF program in November.

However, analysts are doubtful about the central bank's ability to narrow the exchange rate gap to 1.25 percent in the next two months, as the rupee continues to face downward pressure from a host of factors.

"It's a very important structural benchmark that Pakistan has to comply with if it wants to pass the upcoming (IMF) review," said Mustafa Mustansir, the head of research at Taurus Securities. "However, it is all a matter of restoring confidence more so than a matter of demand and supply purely."

"I think strong export and remittances coupled with controlled growth in CAD (current account deficit) should help improve the situation. But this is anybody's guess."

The rupee has depreciated by about 5.37 percent against the dollar since the start of August, as demand for foreign currency increased due to easing of import restrictions and slowing of foreign exchange inflows.

The currency is Asia's worst major performing currency so far this year, slumping over 25 percent against the dollar.

The currency has also suffered as a result of worries over the nation's deteriorating balance of payments position. Aside from worries about interest rates, the local currency is also under pressure from forecasts of growing inflation. The increased demand for dollars to cover Pakistan's current account deficit, pay off maturing foreign debt, and pay interest costs on debt added to the rupee's downward pressure.

The decline in the currency also came after Pakistan's central bank's foreign exchange reserves dropped by $125 million to stand at $7.93 billion as of August 18, 2023. The SBP said the drop was mainly due to external debt repayments.