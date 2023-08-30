‘RMB adoption to reduce costs, risks for Pakistani businesses’

KARACHI: The use of Chinese currency (RMB) products will enhance trade and investment with Chinese and international counterparties, as the RMB offers a relatively stable value, easy clearing, and low cost, experts said on Tuesday.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Pakistan hosted a seminar to increase knowledge and understanding within the banking and business sectors of Pakistan about the key aspects of using the RMB.

The seminar's theme was "RMB Prospects & Applications" in an effort to facilitate trade between China and Pakistan. “RMB usage can also decrease the exchange rate risk among investment and trade activities,” a statement said.

Speakers said that Pakistan will benefit greatly from the development of the RMB business. "The savings and circulation of RMB in Pakistan will help to enhance the attractiveness of the country to Chinese companies and people and to further close the commercial and trade exchanges between the two countries," the statement said.

During the event, experts from ICBC introduced comprehensive policies, products and services, on-shore and off-shore markets of cross-border RMB business, as well as ICBC’s strengths in RMB clearing and market making.

This year marks the 10th anniversary Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by President Xi Jinping and also the 10th anniversary of the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The implementation of the BRI and the rapid advancement of the CPEC have propelled bilateral economic and trade relations between China and Pakistan into new realms of collaboration. Consequently, the potential for the growth of RMB-related business in the Pakistani market is at an all-time high.

The ICBC Pakistan, established in May 2011, is a leading foreign bank operating in branch mode, the RMB clearing bank designated by the People’s Bank of China, and the leading RMB market maker in Pakistan. The ICBC has set a precedent with its dedication to promoting the internationalization of RMB business. This initiative aligns seamlessly with its overarching goal of boosting bilateral trade and investment between China and its partnering nations.

The interactive session, attended by Yang Yundong, Consul General of China in Karachi, Yang Guangyuan, Counselor (Commercial) of Consulate General of China in Karachi, Deputy Governor Dr Inayat Hussain, State Bank of Pakistan, and about 150 top representatives from the banking industry and corporate sectors received a positive response as the attendees and speakers shared their insights of the industry and expressed their opinions about RMB prospects and applications in the future.