Residents demand pastures protection

CHITRAL: The local residents have accused an influential person of violating an agreement and grabbing green pastures in the Avi Shoghor area.

Speaking at a press conference at the Chitral Press Club on Monday, the elders of Avi Shoghor, including Village Council Chairman Ijaz Ahmad, Muhammad Naeem, Miftahuddin, Chiragh Din, Azizuddin and others alleged that the influential person had created fear and panic among the people through criminals in the area.

They said the person in question with the alleged connivance of police had violated the agreement signed in 2015 under which 90 families quit keeping sheep and goats to protect the green pastures and wildlife in Avi Shoghor area.

They said that an influential person had now started sending the cattle to the green pastures through his men for grazing which, they claimed, was a glaring example of violation of the accord with the local residents besides destroying the greenery and wildlife in the area.The local residents appealed to the government to take notice of the issue.