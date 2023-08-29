Salesman injured in attack

KOHAT: Unidentified armed motorcyclists shot and injured a salesman of a medicine company in Muhammadzai area on Kohat-Hangu road on Monday.

The police said that Yousaf, a salesman of Muazzam Traders, was on way to Kohat after supplying medicines to stores in Parachinar when unidentified bike riders targeted him in the Muhammadzai area.As a result, he sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar. The Cantt Police Station registered a case and started an investigation.