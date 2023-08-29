Disaster preparedness exercises conducted in Swat

PESHAWAR: A series of mock exercises were conducted in Swat district to bridge the gap in girls’ education during disasters and enhance local-level risk management.

A handout issued here said that the initiative was launched to promote disaster preparedness and ensure the safety of girls’ education, under the district administration and FCDO-funded Sub-National Governance (SNG) programme.

The initiative garnered substantial support from various stakeholders, including the district administration Swat, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, the education department, the Red Crescent Society, and the Social Welfare Department.

The six-day exercise series brought together educators, students, and disaster management experts for crucial skills and knowledge to effectively navigate and respond to emergencies.Modules covered a range of topics, including disaster risk management, disaster preparedness tailored for girls, guidance for dealing with trauma, and first-aid in schools.

The sessions were aimed to empower participants with the tools they needed to ensure the safety and continuation of education during challenging times.

The district administration lauded the dedication and efforts of SNG, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, the education department, and the Social Welfare Department for organising these exercises.

“Under the directions of deputy commissioner Swat and the provincial government, the initiatives were undertaken, and it is inspiring to witness the commitment shown by SNG, Rescue 1122, the education department,

Civil Defence, and the Social Welfare Department in conducting these exercises,” stated the Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights Ibrar Wazir.