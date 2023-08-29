Immunisation drive commences in Lower South Waziristan

WANA: The second phase of the immunisation campaign targeting 12 infectious diseases was launched on Monday in Lower South Waziristan district and that would run for eight consecutive days.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Inayat Ur Rehman said the campaign is meant for protection against tuberculosis (TB), whooping cough, tetanus, meningitis, diphtheria, jaundice, pneumonia, typhoid, cholera, measles, polio, and rubella/measles.

He said the Health Department had divided the campaign into three phases — the first campaign was successfully executed in July, the ongoing second campaign started on Monday, and the third campaign would be conducted in September.

These campaigns had been initiated under the directive of the health secretary, the director general of health, and the director of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).

The DHO said the facilities would not be available afterwards, which is why he requested all religious scholars, tribal elders, political leaders, youth, social activists, and media persons to protect children from these deadly diseases by getting them vaccinated during the campaign.

The DHO requested parents to safeguard their children and cautioned against those obstructing the vaccination process in the name of the boycotts for various demands.

“Don’t listen to such people who can put your children’s lives at risk. “Our job is to inform you about the facts and shield your children from diseases. Make sure that your children receive timely immunisation”, he added.