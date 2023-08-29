Gomal varsity launches journalism diploma

WANA: A diploma course has been started at the Department of Journalism at Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan.

On the instructions of Gomal University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shakib Ullah, a ceremony was held at the Journalism Department to raise awareness about the various diplomas to be started for journalists.

A number of journalists associated with print, electronic and social media including regional information officers, as well as members of Dera Press Club and Wana Press Club participated in the event.

Chairperson Dr Muhammad Imran said that Gomal University’s Journalism Department was the pioneer department of the university, from which hundreds of students had graduated and they were now serving in various fields, including international and national media.

He said various diploma and certificate programs were being started for journalists under the instructions of the vice chancellor.The academcian said that after matriculation and intermediate classes, one-year diplomas in TV Journalism and Digital Media, as well as six-month certificates in Social Media and Electronic Media were being started at a reasonable fee, and all the journalists could submit the forms online via the Gomal University website.The journalists were later taken to the FM radio and TV studios.