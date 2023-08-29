QWP to stage rallies against inflated bills

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Monday announced to hold protest demonstrations all over the province against the inflated electricity bills. This was decided at a meeting with QWP with its provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan in the chair.

QWP leaders Hashim Babar, Dr Farooq Afzal, Shakil Waheedullah Khan, Tariq Ahmad Khan, Fakhar Zaman and others attended the meeting at Watan Kor here.

The meeting decided that the first protest demonstration would be staged outside the Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, followed by more rallies in the other parts of the province.

QWP leader Sikandar Sherpao said the people were already facing record inflation so they were unable to pay the inflated electricity bills. He demanded the government to provide relief to the people by lowering the power tariff and taking steps to end the line losses.

The QWP leader said that unprecedented increase in the electricity tariff had made life a living hell for the people from the downtrodden segments of the society.

Asking the caretaker government to provide relief to the people in the face of skyrocketing inflation, the QWP leader maintained that rising prices of the daily use items had squeezed the purchasing power of the commoners.

He said that rising US dollar rate, the unprecedented increase in POL and electricity prices had created a host of problems for the have-nots.

“The people are also facing the brunt of prolonged power cuts in the hot and humid summer days,” he remarked. He added that though Khyber Pakhtunkhwa produced surplus electricity, its residents were also forced to pay exorbitant power charges which was an injustice.