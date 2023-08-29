Closure of Jandola Hospital protested

WANA: The local residents on Monday staged a protest against the closure of Civil Hospital in Jandola and asked the relevant authorities to make the health facility functional.
The protesters hailing from Mahsud and Bhittani tribes gathered on the Tank-Wana road and later entered the Civil Hospital in Jandola and staged the protest there.
They said that the government had spent millions of rupees on the construction of the Jandola Civil Hospital but it could not be operationalized due to reasons best known to the relevant authorities. The speakers said that local people were faced with grave hardships due to the closure of the hospital.
They appealed to the government to make the hospital functional to facilitate the local residents.
