741,579 children to be protected against polio in high-risk areas

Rawalpindi:A week-long anti-polio campaign will commence in high-risk areas of Rawalpindi District on September 4 to cover more than 741,579 children under five years of age.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the District Health Authority Dr Ejaz Ahmed told APP that 2,770 teams including 2,430 mobile teams, 568 area in-charges, 261 fixed points and 156 Union Council medical officers would visit four towns of the district including Rawalpindi city, Cantonment, Rawalpindi rural and Taxila which had been declared high-risk areas.
