Protests against inflated bills, inflation continue

Rawalpindi:The protest demonstrations against rise in electricity bills and inflation continued here in different areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday.

The protesters from Chaklala, Jhanda, Dhok Munshi, Shah Khalid, Shah Faisal and Nadeem Colony took to the streets to voice their outrage against the exorbitant rise in the power tariff and inclusion of excessive taxes in the electricity bills. Some of violent protest demonstrations could be seen here at Faizabad and Sohan where angry people threatened motorists. They have also broken some of vans during protest demonstrations. The protesters vowed to withhold the payment of the bills until the government retracted the recent increase.

The angry protesters burnt electricity bills burnt tires to block main roads and demanded government to immediately take back all wrong decisions otherwise they will lockdown city areas. The local business community have appealed public to come out from their houses to stage protest demonstrations in their areas on Tuesday (today). All Pakistan Traders Association (APTA) Punjab President Sharjeel Mir, Traders Action Committee (TAC) President Ajmal Baloch announced the launch of countrywide protest demonstrations from Thursday.

They have appealed public to come out from their homes to observe protest demonstrations on Tuesday (today). If government not accepted their demands, people across the country will come out from their homes on August 31 and September 2, 2023 for protest demonstrations. They warned the caretaker government that it would continue to stage protests until the interim set-up withdrew its decision to increase the power tariff and impose excessive taxes. The residents of different localities also set their electricity bills on fire and shouted slogans rebuking the government's actions. A heavy contingent of police was present in the areas where protest demonstrations held. Worst kind of traffic jam could be seen in the said areas due to protest demonstrations on Monday.