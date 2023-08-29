Man held for killing ex-wife

Rawalpindi:Police have arrested a man who had shot his ex-wife dead over a domestic dispute in the jurisdiction of Dhamyal Police station here on Monday.
Police have arrested the accused Sher Gul who had shot and killed his ex-wife Saba Gul. The case of the incident was registered in Dhamyal police station last month on the complaint of the victim’s father. Dhamyal Police traced and arrested the accused Sher Gul with the help of modern technology and human intelligence. The accused Gul Sher is also wanted in the Nowshera murder case. SP (Saddar) Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said the arrest of such elements involved in heinous crimes is important in providing justice to the victim’s family members, he added.
