 
close
Tuesday August 29, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Islamabad

Teachers training workshop on space education from Sept 7

By APP
August 29, 2023

Islamabad: A three-day training workshop on space education for primary and secondary science school teachers will commence at the Institute of Space Technology (IST) on September 7.The workshop organised by the Space Education Research Lab, National Centre of GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), IST will focus on enhancing the teaching skills and resources linked with Pakistan’s primary and secondary school science curriculum.