Muggers loot, torture woman

Rawalpindi: Two unknown muggers looted and tortured an innocent woman brutally in daylight at Muhallah Hukam Dad in Waris Khan Police Station jurisdiction on Monday.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani after seeing CCTV footage took an immediate notice against this shameful incident and demanded a detailed report from SSP (Operation). Waris Khan Police Station registered an FIR on the complaint of the affected woman (did not want to publish her name) against two unknown looters.

According to CCTV footage which was on air in all TV channels that two looters stopped a woman and snatched all kinds of money and gold from her. The brave woman fully tried to stop them but in vain. The looters were continuously beating the woman and finally the woman fell down. Nobody was present in the street at that time when looters were looting and torturing woman. Waris Khan Police Station told ‘The News’ that they have started searching both accused they were in motorcycle. The areas people were in fear and panic said that it was a worst incident in their street. Looters were not only looting the woman but brutally torturing and beating her.